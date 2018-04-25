Nipawin Hawks win SJHL championship after season marked by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy

The Nipawin Hawks became Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions after defeating the Estevan Bruins 2-1 and winning the Canalta Cup on Tuesday night.

The game was the last of an SJHL season marked by tragedy after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos crashed on April 6, killing 16 people.

The Hawks, a team that the Broncos were set to play in Game 5 of a semifinal series before the bus crash, took the championship after goals by team captain Carter Doerksen and Josh McDougall.

Doerksen opened the scoring at 14:47 into the first period on assists from McDougall and Jake Tremblay.

The Estevan Bruins tied the game at 12:53 in the second, on a goal by captain Jake Fletcher.

The Hawks took the lead back on a power play goal at 8:04 in the third period, with McDougall scoring on assists from Tyler Adams and Grant Baetsen.

Nipawin goaltender Declan Hobbs made 26 saves, while Bo Didur stopped 32 shots.

Gloves littered the ice as the Hawks celebrated their victory.

The SJHL announced six days after the crash that it would carry on with the season.

“The power of healing is in the game,” was the message from the board of the Humboldt Broncos.

At the game, the Hawks sported helmets that paid tribute to the Broncos.