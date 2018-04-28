Fred Sasakamoose honoured at local tournament

The third annual Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” All-Reserve Invitation Senior Contact Hockey Tournament got underway this weekend.

Nearly 30 teams from across Canada are in Saskatoon for the tournament, which showcases Aboriginal hockey talent.

“It’s great hockey, that’s what it’s supposed to be. I think we’re looking very closely at a lot of (future) NHL players here that are participating in our tournament,” said Sasakamoose.

During the opening ceremonies on Saturday at the Rod Hamm Memorial Arena, Sasakamoose was honoured for his appointment to the Order of Canada, which he will be receiving next week in Ottawa.

“That’s one of the perfect dreams,” Sasakamoose said.

“I’m just going to sparkle in that moment for my life, to be able to enjoy all the words for a life time. It’s unbelievable, it’s unbelievable.”

Sasakamoose was the first Aboriginal NHL player, playing with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954.