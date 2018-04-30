Saskatchewan students celebrate CAA School Safety Patrol Week

Deputy premier and Education Minister Gordan Wyant has proclaimed the week of April 30-May 4 to be CAA School Safety Patrol Week.

“Student safety is a top priority at all Saskatchewan schools,” Wyant said. “The dedication of the 4,700 students who participate in this program, helping ensure their peers get to and from school safely, shows their ongoing commitment to safety and learning. I commend the efforts of these young leaders and of CAA for their commitment to the safety of our students.”

READ MORE: Back to school calls for extra attention to school zones

“As a safety patrol supervisor and organizer, I am extremely proud of our Grade 7 and 8 students at St. Peter School,” said Mike Nowosad, a Grade 7 and 8 teacher. “They are wonderful leaders that take into consideration the safety of others before their own. They manage the traffic responsibly and play a very important role in not just our school but in the community as well.”

Each year, patrollers receive training from CAA Saskatchewan with the assistance from law enforcement before participating in the program. Patrollers help keep Saskatchewan school zones safe, not only by helping their peers cross the road safely, but also by helping students learn about pedestrian, traffic and school zone safety.

READ MORE: Police issue more than 400 speeding in school zones tickets in September

“Safety Patrol is a big responsibility,” said St. Peter’s Grade 8 student Gabrielle Ravelo. “As Grade 8 students, we volunteer our time to do this because we like to help others be safe. Our school is on a very busy street and with the busses that park in front, it is hard to see traffic coming. We like to be there to help, especially the little kids. It is an opportunity that allows us to be leaders within our school community as well.”

CAA Saskatchewan has coordinated and managed the CAA School Safety Patrol program for nearly 70 years. There are approximately 4,700 patrollers, from 162 schools representing 70 Saskatchewan communities participating in the program.

READ MORE: School zone safety debated at Regina’s executive committee

“CAA is proud to manage the School Safety Patrol Program that for decades has guided our student patrollers to help keep our school communities safe,” said Suzanne Young, chair of the CAA Saskatchewan Board of Directors. “On behalf of CAA, I offer my genuine thanks for the hard work and volunteer commitment of each patroller.”