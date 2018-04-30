Crime
Woman’s VLT winnings stolen during busy weekend for Prince Albert police

Police say they had a busy weekend responding to calls that included a woman being robbed of her VLT winnings in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police said a busy weekend for them included a woman being robbed of her Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) winnings and a delivery driver’s vehicle being stolen.

Officers responded to 335 calls for service between Friday evening and Monday morning, making 65 arrests.

Robbery


Police were called to a robbery at a bar in the 2900-block of 2nd Avenue West at around 10:40 p.m. CT on April 26.

A woman had won a large amount of cash at a VLT and placed the winnings in her purse. Police said a man followed her outside when she was leaving, threatened her with a knife, and physically took her purse before fleeing.

He was located by officers later that night at a bar in the 600-block of Marquis Road East. He fled the establishment, but was found hiding in some bushes on 6th Avenue East.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old Regina man and located a knife in the bushes. The purse was not recovered.

While being processed in cells, police said the man spit on an officer and was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He is also facing charges for stealing personal property while armed with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, and refusing to provide his name.

Vehicle theft

Police received a call at around 8:35 p.m. CT on April 27 about a vehicle being stolen from the 100-block of 23rd Street East.

Someone drove off with a delivery driver’s vehicle after it was left running while a food order was being delivered.

Police located the stolen vehicle around two hours later behind an apartment building in the 900-block of Central Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the vehicle is being processed for evidence.

