2 gun calls during busy weekend for Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police say there were a couple of calls involving guns during a busy weekend for them.

Officers responded to 302 calls for service and made 58 arrests between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Gun possession

A patrol unit was called to the 1300-block of 13th Street West at around 3:30 p.m. CT on April 20 for a 25-year-old man wanted for breach of undertaking.

When officers arrived, they located the man and found a gun during the search of a room. A 15-year-old girl was also arrested.

The Prince Albert man is facing nine firearm-related offences.

Police said the teen will answer to five firearm-related charges.

Both were scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Shooting

Officers attended a house in the 100-block of McIntosh Drive for a weapons complaint at around 6:40 a.m. CT on April 21.

A single bullet hole was found in a basement window.

Officers spoke with people inside the home at the time. The occupants said they heard a “bang” and none of them were injured.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are actively investigating the shooting.