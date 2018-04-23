2 gun calls during busy weekend for Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police say there were a couple of calls involving guns during a busy weekend for them.
Officers responded to 302 calls for service and made 58 arrests between Friday evening and Monday morning.
A patrol unit was called to the 1300-block of 13th Street West at around 3:30 p.m. CT on April 20 for a 25-year-old man wanted for breach of undertaking.
When officers arrived, they located the man and found a gun during the search of a room. A 15-year-old girl was also arrested.
The Prince Albert man is facing nine firearm-related offences.
Police said the teen will answer to five firearm-related charges.
Both were scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.
Officers attended a house in the 100-block of McIntosh Drive for a weapons complaint at around 6:40 a.m. CT on April 21.
A single bullet hole was found in a basement window.
Officers spoke with people inside the home at the time. The occupants said they heard a “bang” and none of them were injured.
No arrests have been made, but police said they are actively investigating the shooting.
