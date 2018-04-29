Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten Fredericton area

Authorities in flood-ridden New Brunswick are warning rivers could remain swollen until late Monday.

The river is extremely fast-moving today with lots of ice pic.twitter.com/omh4OgSwe1 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 29, 2018

The province’s Emergency Measures Organization says all regions along the Saint John River basin are at risk of flooding, and areas that have already flooded out are likely to stay that way.

Another shot of the fast-moving river pic.twitter.com/lfFR8kWFa9 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 29, 2018

READ MORE: Fredericton-area homes evacuated due to rising St. John River

By Saturday afternoon, the Saint John River was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton and sandbags were packed against a number of historic buildings on the banks.

Emergency measures officials have cautioned homeowners with flooded basements against pumping the water out until the water on the outside recedes, saying the pressure could damage the foundation.

A few more shots from my walk this morning pic.twitter.com/QdlRFWXLE2 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 29, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Time to get prepared’: Fast-rising water flooding Fredericton and surrounding areas

The water levels are also wreaking havoc on the roads.

Another shot from my walk this morning. The water looks to have come up over the road a bit more @Global_NB #Fredericton pic.twitter.com/SWyYUVIklw — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 29, 2018

Officials say there has been significant erosion damage to Highway 144 in the Edmundston area and warn that some roads could be washed out.