Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten Fredericton area
Authorities in flood-ridden New Brunswick are warning rivers could remain swollen until late Monday.
The province’s Emergency Measures Organization says all regions along the Saint John River basin are at risk of flooding, and areas that have already flooded out are likely to stay that way.
By Saturday afternoon, the Saint John River was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton and sandbags were packed against a number of historic buildings on the banks.
Emergency measures officials have cautioned homeowners with flooded basements against pumping the water out until the water on the outside recedes, saying the pressure could damage the foundation.
The water levels are also wreaking havoc on the roads.
Officials say there has been significant erosion damage to Highway 144 in the Edmundston area and warn that some roads could be washed out.
