Flood waters on the St. John River force evacuation of some homes

The swollen St. John River in New Brunswick continues to rise, flooding streets and properties and forcing people from their homes.

The water is fairly deep at King Street and St. John Street. No barricades up yet and lots of cars driving through @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/5NqUoN8Lo7 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 28, 2018

By Saturday morning the river was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton – approaching levels hit during the last major flood in 2008 – and rain is forecast through the weekend.

A couple photos of Fredericton this morning @Global_NB the fog makes it a bit eerie pic.twitter.com/8j023ZbhPN — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 28, 2018

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, says the Red Cross helped evacuate 10 homes overnight, while others have left on their own to stay with relatives and friends.

Many roads and highways are covered by the fast flowing water, and Downey says one man near Fredericton had to abandon his vehicle after ignoring a barricade.

You can see how the water is coming right up to the corner of the street. Crews hard at work placing sandbags. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/9GBZkpdHP3 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 28, 2018

The storied Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is now half-surrounded by water, and staff are closely monitoring measures designed to keep the water out.

People being rescued from flooded neighbourhoods (photo courtesy of Kevin Godwin) @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/hjuE6jVvRc — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) April 27, 2018

NB Power has cut electricity to more than 100 homes that have been flooded.