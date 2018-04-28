Beaverbrook Art Gallery
Flood waters on the St. John River force evacuation of some homes

By Staff The Canadian Press

Flooding in Fredericton is seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Adrienne South / Global News
The swollen St. John River in New Brunswick continues to rise, flooding streets and properties and forcing people from their homes.

By Saturday morning the river was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton – approaching levels hit during the last major flood in 2008 – and rain is forecast through the weekend.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, says the Red Cross helped evacuate 10 homes overnight, while others have left on their own to stay with relatives and friends.

Many roads and highways are covered by the fast flowing water, and Downey says one man near Fredericton had to abandon his vehicle after ignoring a barricade.

The storied Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is now half-surrounded by water, and staff are closely monitoring measures designed to keep the water out.

NB Power has cut electricity to more than 100 homes that have been flooded.

