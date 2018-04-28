Canada
April 28, 2018 8:25 am

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga leaves one person dead

A fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga claims the life of one person on Saturday, April 28th.

A fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga has claimed the life of one person.

According to investigators, the car crashed into a guard-rail in the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near Eglinton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The driver was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead on scene.

The express lanes are now closed on the westbound side of Highway 403 until further notice, as the reconstruction team repairs the road and guard rail.
