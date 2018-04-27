Kingston Police gear up for annual springtime auction

It’s that time of year again for the Kingston Police spring auction, where found or seized property is up for grabs.

Ken Dicxon is a volunteer for the auction. He was on hand setting up on Friday for the next morning’s event.

“Usually in the spring auction, things go quickly,” said Dicxon who added that often items are decently priced.

According to Kingston Police, there will be approximately 150 unclaimed bicycles of assorted makes and models, in various conditions, available at the auction.

Some other highlights on the list of auction items this year are costume jewelry, electronics, dash cams, skates and hockey gear.

Funds raised from the auction will go back to Kingston Police to support their volunteer programs.

The event will be held on April 28, at the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour Sail Room.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Auction goers get two hours to peruse the items for sale and register for the auctions, then the bidding begins at 10 a.m.