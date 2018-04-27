9-year-old Quebec boy barred from bus after alleged sexual bullying

A nine-year-old Quebec boy has been barred from taking a school bus after an alleged sexual bullying incident this week involving two kindergarten students.

The Montreal Gazette is reporting the boy coerced a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy into touching tongues on the bus Monday before eventually demanding they remove their pants and, in turn, lick each other’s genitals.

The allegations were made by the alleged victims’ parents, who asked that the Greater Montreal-area elementary school not be named.

In a statement, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board declined to go into the details of what happened, but says it has been addressing an incident and has met with all three children and their respective families.

“We do not tolerate any inappropriate behaviours on school buses or in our schools,” the statement reads.

The board says measures have been put in place at the school and the older boy will no longer be on the same bus as the alleged victims.

It says the child will be transported separately and under supervision.