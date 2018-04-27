Have your say: are the Winnipeg Jets now Canada’s hockey team?

As the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs takes off, the Winnipeg Jets are the only Canadian team left standing.

It’s the first time in 31 years the Jets franchise has made it this far, after beating the Minnesota Wild in round one.

Since then, some Canadian fans are starting to show their support for Winnipeg on social media.

Time to jump on the @NHLJets bandwagon! — Allysha Chapman (@allyshachapman) April 26, 2018

Our Global News team checked in with Canadians to see who they are rooting for now.

Here’s what people in B.C. had to say:

Lethbridge hockey fan Cole Smith said he’s an Edmonton Oilers fan but since his favourite team didn’t make it far this year, he was cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, he’s cheering for the Jets.

“Hopefully they can beat this tough opponent in the next round but nothing’s given and hopefully we’ll see them come through to the cup playoffs,” Smith said.

Nash Epp also said he is jumping on the Jets bandwagon

What about you?

This poll will last throughout the Jets’ second round playoff series against the Predators.