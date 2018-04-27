Winnipeggers to run Nashville marathon in Jets jerseys Sunday

They’ve had their tickets to Nashville booked for months. But little did Sam Meis and his friends know their trip would coincide with the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Meis is in Nashville to run the Rock and Roll Marathon Sunday.

When he found out they would be in town while the Jets take on the Predators for the first two games, he decided he had to do something fitting.

“We decided to run the marathon on Sunday in our Jets jerseys,” Meis said.

His friends Margot Boak and Shannon Kjear also jumped on board.

“It’s supposed to be quite hot so I don’t know if I can do a six hour run in it but I’ll try,” Shannon Kjear said.

While the group will be running Sunday, for now they are enjoying walking around the city and getting to meet ‘enemy’ fans.

“We are definitely the minority but we won’t let that stop us,” Boak said. “We are a little worried about this ‘Smashville’ thing.”

The game doesn’t start until 7 p.m. Friday night but that hasn’t stopped Predators fans from taking jabs at these Jets fans when they see them.

“Everybody’s being real nice,” Kjear said. “You get a little smack-talk. But everybody is being really nice to us. But you don’t see a lot of Jets jerseys.”

While the Winnipeg crew were out front of Bridgestone Arena Friday afternoon, the CEO and President of the Nashville Predators came down to have a little fun with them.

Sean Henry welcomed the group to Nashville… but not before he helped take a swing at the painted jet the team has out front of the arena for fans to smash ahead of game one.