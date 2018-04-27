Lifestyle
April 27, 2018 2:46 pm

Winnipeggers to run Nashville marathon in Jets jerseys Sunday

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

These Winnipeg fans planned to be in Nashville for the April 29 marathon even before they knew the Jets would be in town.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News
A A

They’ve had their tickets to Nashville booked for months. But little did Sam Meis and his friends know their trip would coincide with the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Meis is in Nashville to run the Rock and Roll Marathon Sunday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg wrestler challenges country star to $10K Jets vs. Predators bet

Story continues below

When he found out they would be in town while the Jets take on the Predators for the first two games, he decided he had to do something fitting.

“We decided to run the marathon on Sunday in our Jets jerseys,” Meis said.

His friends Margot Boak and Shannon Kjear also jumped on board.

“It’s supposed to be quite hot so I don’t know if I can do a six hour run in it but I’ll try,” Shannon Kjear said.

READ MORE: Getting to Smashville — Winnipeg Jets fans take prairie pride south

While the group will be running Sunday, for now they are enjoying walking around the city and getting to meet ‘enemy’ fans.

“We are definitely the minority but we won’t let that stop us,” Boak said. “We are a little worried about this ‘Smashville’ thing.”

The game doesn’t start until 7 p.m. Friday night but that hasn’t stopped Predators fans from taking jabs at these Jets fans when they see them.

“Everybody’s being real nice,” Kjear said. “You get a little smack-talk. But everybody is being really nice to us. But you don’t see a lot of Jets jerseys.”

While the Winnipeg crew were out front of Bridgestone Arena Friday afternoon, the CEO and President of the Nashville Predators came down to have a little fun with them.

READ MORE: ‘Smash-talk’ — Nashville Predators taunt Winnipeg Jet fans on Twitter

Sean Henry welcomed the group to Nashville… but not before he helped take a swing at the painted jet the team has out front of the arena for fans to smash ahead of game one.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GoJetsGo
Bridgestone Arena
Jet fans in Nashville
jets jerseys
Marathon
Margot Boak
Nashville Predators
Rock and Roll Marathon
Sam Meis
Shannon Kjear
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Winnipeg Jets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News