Blogs
April 27, 2018 11:43 am
Updated: April 27, 2018 12:17 pm

Getting to Smashville — Winnipeg Jets fans take prairie pride south

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Country singer, and Winnipegger, Courtney Lynn greets travellers at Nashville's airport.

Brittany Greenslade/ Global News
A A

As the Winnipeg Jets get ready for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the journey for fans is a little bit trickier this time around.

Many made the familiar drive eight hours across the border to St. Paul to watch the team take on the Minnesota Wild and eventually clinch the series back home.

But Nashville… Nashville is a different story.

READ MORE: Jets Road Trip: Brittany Greenslade heads to Nashville — one reporter’s journey

Nashville isn’t easy. At least that’s what the Predators want Winnipeggers to think when the puck hits the ice Friday night.

This is the scene outside Bridgestone Arena in \’Smashville\’ as the Predators prepare to host the Winnipeg Jets in game one Friday.

Brittany Greenslade / Global News

Story continues below

But what they might not know about Winnipeggers and Canadians… we love a challenge.

The capital of country is 2,100 kms away from Winnipeg.

A distance that wasn’t about to stop hardcore Jets fans from being able to bring the Whiteout to Smashville.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets to face off against Predators in Nashville Friday night

Flying into Predator territory also brings with it a little bit of prairie pride.

One of the first things you see and hear when you land at the Nashville International Airport is a Winnipeg country singer.

“I decked out the stage here,” Courtney Lynn said. “It’s Winnipeg pride. It’s in our blood. The Winnipeg Jets. They are here in the playoffs. I am 100 per cent supporting the team. I am with the fans back home in Winnipeg.”

WATCH: Courtney Lynn spends her days greeting travellers with her sweet country tunes at Tootsies in Terminal C.

While Lynn now calls Nashville home, you won’t see her put her prairie pride aside during the playoffs.

“I love it,” she said. “We are going to win. We are going to get this round.”

READ MORE: Former Winnipeg Jet praises current team — its the boost Winnipeg needs

Winnipeg is the last Canadian team left in the playoffs since the Boston Bruins knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GoJetsGo
Brittany Greenslade
Country
Nasvhille Predators
Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup Playoffs
trip to Nashville
Winnipeg country singer
Winnipeg Jet fans
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets road trip

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News