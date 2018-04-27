Getting to Smashville — Winnipeg Jets fans take prairie pride south

As the Winnipeg Jets get ready for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the journey for fans is a little bit trickier this time around.

Many made the familiar drive eight hours across the border to St. Paul to watch the team take on the Minnesota Wild and eventually clinch the series back home.

But Nashville… Nashville is a different story.

Nashville isn’t easy. At least that’s what the Predators want Winnipeggers to think when the puck hits the ice Friday night.

But what they might not know about Winnipeggers and Canadians… we love a challenge.

The capital of country is 2,100 kms away from Winnipeg.

A distance that wasn’t about to stop hardcore Jets fans from being able to bring the Whiteout to Smashville.

Flying into Predator territory also brings with it a little bit of prairie pride.

One of the first things you see and hear when you land at the Nashville International Airport is a Winnipeg country singer.

“I decked out the stage here,” Courtney Lynn said. “It’s Winnipeg pride. It’s in our blood. The Winnipeg Jets. They are here in the playoffs. I am 100 per cent supporting the team. I am with the fans back home in Winnipeg.”

WATCH: Courtney Lynn spends her days greeting travellers with her sweet country tunes at Tootsies in Terminal C.

While Lynn now calls Nashville home, you won’t see her put her prairie pride aside during the playoffs.

“I love it,” she said. “We are going to win. We are going to get this round.”

Winnipeg is the last Canadian team left in the playoffs since the Boston Bruins knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs.