ABBA announce first new songs in 35 years

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The news was revealed in a statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

The Swedish pop group said that they had recently reunited in the studio. “We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio,” the band said in the statement posted on its official Facebook page. “So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday.”

The statement continued: “An extremely joyful experience! It resulted in two new songs and one of them I Still Have Faith In You will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

Many ABBA fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

NEW ABBA MUSIC IS COMING AND EVERYTHING IS RIGHT — troye sivan (@troyesivan) April 27, 2018

*sees ABBA trending*

*checks*

*falls to floor*

*spirit leaves body*

*spirit flies up*

*body reanimates* — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) April 27, 2018

ABBA saving pop music 2018 — Nina Nesbitt (@ninanesbitt) April 27, 2018

There is a new prince and ABBA are reforming. What a time to be alive. — Reece Bibby (@NewHopeReece) April 27, 2018

Abba coming back is the news 2018 needed — Chloe✨ (@chloehuttonv) April 27, 2018

ABBA SZN APPROACHING — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) April 27, 2018

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo and had a sequin-spangled string of hits including Dancing Queen and Take a Chance on Me before splitting up in 1982.

I Still Have Faith In You is due to be performed by the group’s holograms in a December TV special broadcast by the BBC and NBC. There was no word on when the second track will be released.

Ulvaeus revealed earlier this month that digitally created virtual band members — “Abbatars” — would perform in a television show in 2018, followed by a tour in 2019 or 2020.

The band members have performed together just once since the 1980s, at a private party in 2016, and have long said they will never tour live together again.

—With files from the Associated Press