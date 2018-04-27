Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn named Louis Arthur Charles

LONDON – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their newborn son – Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensignton Palace has issued a statement saying the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The duchess gave birth to the 8-pound, 7-ounce boy on Monday morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Prince William and Kate’s new son is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

The baby is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and fifth in line to the throne.