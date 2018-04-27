World
April 27, 2018 6:19 am

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn named Louis Arthur Charles

By Staff The Associated Press

Kate Middleton welcomes a baby boy on the morning of April 23 as Prince William brings Price George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital to meet their new baby brother for the first time. The couple have not yet announced the baby's name, though royal oddsmakers are predicting “Albert” or “Arthur.”

A A

LONDON – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of their newborn son – Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensignton Palace has issued a statement saying the baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

READ MORE: First look at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn boy

The duchess gave birth to the 8-pound, 7-ounce boy on Monday morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Prince William and Kate’s new son is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

READ MORE: Royal baby name: What will Prince William and Kate Middleton name their third child?

The baby is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and fifth in line to the throne.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Baby Name
Duchess of Cambridge
His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge
Kensignton Palace
Louis Arthur Charles
Prince George
Prince William
Princess Charlotte
Royal Baby
royal baby name

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News