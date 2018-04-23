Royal baby pictures: First look at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn boy

Proud parents Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, stepped out of St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday afternoon holding their third baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked tired but happy as they showed off their little boy to the waiting crowd.

The royal baby boy, whose name still hasn’t been announced, was born at 11:01 a.m. GMT (6:01 a.m. ET), weighing in at eight pounds, seven ounces. William was present for the birth of his son. The boy is fifth in line to the throne, and the sixth great-grandchild of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

The new royal’s brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte, were also born at St. Mary’s — in 2013 and 2015, respectively — along with both William and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace says “the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Usually, royals wait approximately 48 hours post-birth before announcing the official name. British bookmaker William Hill has Arthur as the most likely name for the Royal baby with 12-1 odds.