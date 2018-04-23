Entertainment
April 23, 2018 12:59 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 1:52 pm

Royal baby pictures: First look at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn boy

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

Kate Middleton and Prince William left the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital on Monday with their newborn son to cheers and applause.

A A

Proud parents Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, stepped out of St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday afternoon holding their third baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked tired but happy as they showed off their little boy to the waiting crowd.

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

Reuters

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital with their new baby boy in London, April 23, 2018.

Reuters/Henry Nicholls

The royal baby boy, whose name still hasn’t been announced, was born at 11:01 a.m. GMT (6:01 a.m. ET), weighing in at eight pounds, seven ounces. William was present for the birth of his son. The boy is fifth in line to the throne, and the sixth great-grandchild of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte makes history after birth of 3rd royal baby

The new royal’s brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte, were also born at St. Mary’s — in 2013 and 2015, respectively — along with both William and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace says “the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

READ MORE: Royal baby name: What will Prince William and Kate Middleton name their third child?

Usually, royals wait approximately 48 hours post-birth before announcing the official name. British bookmaker William Hill has Arthur as the most likely name for the Royal baby with 12-1 odds.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Kate Middleton
kate middleton baby
kate middleton prince william
Prince William
prince william baby
prince william kate middleton
Royal Baby
royal baby first look
royal baby first photo
royal baby photos
royal baby pictures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News