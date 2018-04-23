Kate Middleton, Prince William welcome third child — a boy

The royal baby is here!

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third baby, a boy, on Monday, officials at Kensington Palace confirmed, weighing in at eight pounds, seven ounces. He is fifth in line to the throne, and the sixth great-grandchild of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

He was delivered at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were delivered in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Both William and Prince Harry were also born there.

It’ll likely be a few days before his parents Kate, 36, and William, 35, reveal the name they’ve chosen for their baby.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

British bookmaker William Hill has Arthur as the most likely name for the Royal baby with 12-1 odds.

Kensington Palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m. GMT (6:01 a.m. EST), a few hours after Middleton was admitted to the hospital in labour.

William was present for the birth of his son.

The palace says “the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

