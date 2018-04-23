Royal baby name: What will Prince William and Kate Middleton name their third child?

Now that Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s son has been born, betting junkies around the world are feverishly trying to predict what the royals will name their new baby.

The unnamed royal baby joins his siblings — the poshly titled Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — and will most likely follow suit in terms of “regal” names.

It’ll likely be a few days before his parents Kate, 36, and William, 35, reveal the name they’ve chosen for their third baby.

Royal babies are usually named after ancestors and relatives, and according to bookies in the U.K., the current frontrunners are Arthur or James. (Arthur, in particular, seems to be leading the pack; after all, it was Queen Elizabeth‘s late father’s middle name.)

Here’s a rundown of the odds, as measured by British betting and gambling company Ladbrokes:

Arthur (2/1)

James (4/1)

Albert (6/1)

Philip (8/1)

Alexander (10/1)

Thomas (16/1)

Henry (20/1)

Frederick (25/1)

Jack (25/1)

After William made a joke with fans this past week about naming his son after Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish, the odds for the name Jack catapulted upwards from 50/1.

The baby boy is fifth in line to the throne, and the sixth great-grandchild of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

Kensington Palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m. GMT (6:01 a.m. EST), a few hours after Middleton was admitted to the hospital in labour.

William was present for the birth of his son.

The palace says “the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”