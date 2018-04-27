Memorial to be held for opioid victims in London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit and a number of its community partners will be hosting a memorial celebration in Ivey Park to honour the lives lost to opioid addiction in London.

The health unit said over the past 10 years the local opioid crisis has claimed the lives of about 400 people.

The event will feature Indigenous drummers, guest speakers with first-hand experience and a reading from London’s Poet Laureate, Tom Cull.

READ MORE: Death Dealing: Who uses opioids in London?

Brian Lester, executive director for the Regional HIV/Aids Connection, told 980 CFPL it will be an emotional experience for those attending.

“This memorial will profoundly impact those that are in attendance, but I also hope it will contribute to the process of healing and bringing the community together,” said Lester.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity to bring those folks that care together to actually acknowledge the impact this is having on our community.”

Groups such as the London Abused Women’s Centre, the London Opioid Crisis Working Group and the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre will all be making an appearance.

The memorial takes place Friday at 5 p.m. in Ivey Park.