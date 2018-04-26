Charge laid in Coquitlam crash that killed 3, including 2 young girls

It has taken nearly a year, but a charge has been laid in connection with a fatal crash in Coquitlam that killed three people, including two young girls.

It was a sunny Friday afternoon last April 28 around 6 p.m. when three vehicles collided on the Lougheed Highway at Pitt River Road.

Three-year-old Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez, her nine-year-old cousin Ella Reese Hernandez and a 30-year-old woman were killed in the crash.

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Goulding of Surrey is now facing one charge of driving without due care and attention.

The drivers of all three vehicles survived, but five other people were injured in the collision.

Police at the time ruled out alcohol and texting as potential causes of the crash.

An online fundraiser for the victims’ families raised nearly $80,000.

The mother of the nine-year-old who was killed is suing the City of Coquitlam and the province, demanding road safety improvements to that stretch of the Lougheed Highway.

She is calling for the road to be re-engineered and for barriers to be installed.

Drivers in the area told Global News that the stretch of road is notorious for speeding. According to ICBC data, there were 317 collisions at Lougheed Highway and Pitt River Road between 2011 and 2015.