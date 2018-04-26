Ottawa Champions announce new beer partnership with Molson Coors

There will be a new selection of beer at RCGT park this season thanks to a new sponsorship deal announced Thursday by the Ottawa Champions baseball club.

“Molson Coors offers a variety of beers never before seen at the concessions of RCGT Park, including mainstream brews Molson Canadian and Coors Light,” said Michael Nellis in a release.

The previous contract for beer for the last two years went to local breweries Kichesippi Beer Co. and Clocktower. Those contracts expired at the end of the previous season so the organization opted to give the contract to a brewery with a larger sphere of influence.

“It gives us more reach,” Nellis said. “Our partnership allows us to into those bars that Molson Coors operates in, and allows us to do things, like ticket promotions, in those establishments.”

Nellis also said that more details on those offers will come closer to the season.

The Kichesippi Brewery is taking the change in stride, choosing to focus on other endeavours throughout the crest of the city for 2018.

“We were given the opportunity to once again bid on this sponsorship opportunity but decided not to pursue this for the 2018 season and instead concentrate our resources on other things happening in Ottawa,” said Kichesippi Brewing owner Paul Meek in an email. “We enjoyed the three years that we partnered with the team and were especially proud to work with Clocktower Brewing to produce Champions Light for the 2016 and 2017 season.”

Along with the staple Molson Canadian and Coors Light brands, Molson Coors will also offer a various selection of microbreweries that they distribute.

The Ottawa Champions season opener takes place May 18 at RCGT park.