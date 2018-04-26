Saskatoon weather outlook: 1 day wind break, then temps skyrocket
Finally a break from breezy winds before temperatures skyrocket into the weekend.
Saskatoon Forecast
Thursday
-2 is where Saskatoon fell down to Thursday morning with wind chills dipping to -6 under mostly clear skies.
Winds picked up through the morning with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as we warmed up into the upper teens by noon under beautiful blue skies and sunshine.
The climb continues into the afternoon, up to Saskatoon’s second 20 degree day of 2018 under sunny skies with winds continuing to gust upwards of 50 km/h.
Thursday Night
Winds will finally ease in the evening as we cool back toward and likely below freezing under clear skies.
Friday
-5 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Friday morning before we quickly spring up above freezing and into double digits as we finally get a break from the breezy winds, but for only for a day.
An upper ridge of high pressure will keep skies pure and sunny right through the entire day and funnel in the heat with an afternoon high popping into the high teens.
Weekend
A system sliding into the north will keeps us in the heat Saturday, with the warmest day so far this year expected as the mercury pumps up into the mid 20s under sunny skies with a breezy southerly wind kicking in.
A cold front will swing through on Sunday and bring back the clouds, kicking up cool northeasterly winds and dropping our daytime high back into the teens.
Work Week Outlook
There still is some uncertainty with the work week ahead as a few systems sweep by, but you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times with cooler daytime highs in the teens to kickoff May.
The April 26 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jeff Wizniak in Saskatoon:
