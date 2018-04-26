Strike could disrupt Kingston-area school bus routes in May

When the calendar arrives at May 8, school buses might not arrive for area students.

First Student Canada, the school bus operator for the Limestone District School Board, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board, and Tri-Board Student Transportation are involved in a contract dispute with Unifor, the union representing school bus operators.

READ MORE: School bus driver charged after teachers report dangerous driving to police in Caledon

A statement sent to parents, and posted to the Limestone School Board website indicates a strike could begin as early as Tuesday, May 8.

“Should a strike occur busing will not be provided, nor alternate transportation arranged, for students on First Student Canada bus routes,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say that in the event of a strike, alternate arrangements will need to be made in order to ensure students are able to make their way to and from school. However, some accommodations could be made if a strike does occur.

READ MORE: ‘Parents’ greatest fears is having their children struck by a vehicle’: Kaleden parents demand sidewalk

“The safety of our students remains our first priority, and if strike action does occur, our school communities will work collaboratively to ensure a safe drop off and pick up zone for all students,” the statement reads.

Parents and guardians of affected students should expect to receive additional information closer to May 8, should a strike take place, the boards say.