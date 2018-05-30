Ontario election 2018: Dufferin—Caledon riding

Voters in Dufferin—Caledon head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Bob Gordanier

PC: Sylvia Jones (incumbent)

NDP: Andrea Mullarkey

Green: Laura Campbell

Geography

The riding is located on the edge of the Greater Toronto Area and consists of Dufferin County and Caledon. The largest population centres are Bolton and Orangeville, each with around 30,000 people.

History

The riding in its current form was created for the 2007 provincial election and has been held since then by current MPP Sylvia Jones. The area has long been considered one of the safest in the province for the PC Party and was held by two previous party leaders: former premier Ernie Eves (2002-2005) and current Toronto Mayor John Tory (2005-2007).