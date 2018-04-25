Boissevain, Man. letter warns of yoga’s supposed ‘anti-Christian values’

As the first yoga studio prepares to open in a small southwestern Manitoba community, a letter is being circulated warning of its supposed anti-Christian values.

The typed letter warns people in Boissevain not to do yoga, saying it’s dangerous for Christians.

The note is anonymous, except for a signature from a person named “Marie.”

Lindsay Alvis, the owner of Soul Worx Yoga in Boissevain, said she was surprised by the letter.

“I think everyone’s entitled to [their] opinion but if you don’t like yoga, don’t do yoga,” Alvis said.

“If you can’t see it for anything other than religion and that doesn’t fall within your beliefs, then don’t do it. But I don’t think you need to send out a letter.”

Alvis said her yoga studio is not promoting any kind of religion and she’s just giving people different exercise choices.

She teaches Buti yoga, which is a combination of yoga, stretching and dance.

“It’s a modern yoga developed in the 2000’s by a woman in the US.”

Alvis said the note won’t stop her from teaching her first class on Friday.