Peterborough moped rider injured in collision with cargo van

A Peterborough moped rider was injured following a collision with a cargo van on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at King and Park Streets around 11 p.m.

A witness said the rider had suffered a severe leg injury. Paramedics could be seen wrapping the rider’s right leg and then transporting him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The witness also said the moped was travelling north and the white van was travelling south when it was making a turn onto King Street.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

More details on expected to be released Wednesday.