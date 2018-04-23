Canada
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in North York: police

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in North York on April 23, 2018.

Toronto police said a man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in North York.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Finch Avenue and Signet Drive.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash flipped onto its side.

A man was located without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

