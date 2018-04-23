1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in North York: police
Toronto police said a man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in North York.
The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Finch Avenue and Signet Drive.
Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash flipped onto its side.
A man was located without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
