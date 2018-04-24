Queen’s graduate student in custody after allegedly trying to poison former roommate

Zijie Wang, 26, is in custody after allegedly putting dangerous chemicals in his former roommate’s food and water.

The investigation started at the end of January when the victim reported Wang to Queen’s University and to Kingston police.

Investigators were called to the university to meet with the security department. Police say a Queen’s graduate student noticed his lunch and water tasted bitter and he kept vomiting. After watching this pattern for several weeks, the victim reported Wang for allegedly poisoning him.

The victim then taped Wang which allegedly saw him putting a clear substance in the area where the victim’s lunch was kept. Kingston police arrested him the same day at his home.

Kingston police investigator Jim Veltman says, “The victim of the poisoning had been feeling ill consuming water and food and suspected that somebody was behind it.”

Wang was charged with administering a noxious chemical and assault. He was released by the court, against the advice of Kingston police.

More recently, investigators received a complete forensic report, which determined the chemicals allegedly used by Wang were highly volatile with dangerous side effects.

One of the substances is lethal and isn’t even found in North America, authorities said. Another is used as a starting fluid for engines.

After receiving the forensic results, Kingston police arrested Wang again, with new charges.

“The two new charges that Mr. Wang is facing are aggravated assault and criminal negligence,” said Veltman.

Wang attended a bail hearing on Monday and remains in custody. Wang worked in the food delivery industry, and police say the former roommate was the only alleged victim.

The victim has sought medical attention and his condition is unknown at this time.