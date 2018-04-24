Missing Edmonton man found dead last week may have died in 2017: police

The death of a missing Edmonton man whose body was found in the city’s far northeast early last week has been ruled a homicide.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that Chad Stevenson, 41, died as a result of blunt force trauma.

While Stevenson’s body was found by utility workers in the area of 175 Avenue and 57 Street last Monday, police believe Stevenson may have died in 2017.

Stevenson was last seen in the Cy Becker neighbourhood, which is located near Manning Drive and Anthony Henday Drive, on Nov. 7, 2017.

His vehicle was recovered last month in the area of 51 Street and 162 Avenue. At the time, police put up a large white tent in the area and said the investigation was related to an ongoing missing persons case.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate Stevenson’s death and ask anyone with information to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.