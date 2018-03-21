Northeast Edmonton police investigation tied to missing persons case: police

An extensive police investigation was underway in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday night, in relation to an “ongoing missing persons investigation,” officers said.

Several police vehicles were on scene in the area of 51 Street and 162 Avenue. The police setup included a large white tent, although it’s not known what was inside the tent.

One area resident told Global News police arrived in the area on Tuesday.

The tent was set up on 162 Avenue, behind a strip mall.

More to come…