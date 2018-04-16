Body found by utility workers in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a new residential area near 175 Avenue and 57 Street.

The man was found dead on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. just north of McConachie Drive.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found lying on the ground, police said.

Forensic investigators are processing the scene and the homicide section is leading the investigation.

In a news release on Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the investigation is in its “preliminary stages.”

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.