Highway 97 closed for culvert installation as Sportsmens Bowl flood threat continues

The province said it has temporarily closed Highway 97 10 km north of Oliver on Tuesday to allow crews to install culverts.

“These culverts will help protect the highway should water flows continue to increase,” the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement.

“Ministry staff have been monitoring this area closely, doing everything possible to keep the water contained and Sportsmens Bowl Road and Highway 97 open.”

READ MORE: Inflatable dams at Sportsmens Bowl to heed flood waters

DriveBC said the highway is expected to be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day until Wednesday.

Drivers can use Park Rill and Island Roads to detour around the closure.

Pics of the highway shutdown to deal with flooding. North of #OliverBC near Sportsmens Bowl. Locals say work begin this morning to replace culvert. pic.twitter.com/ygp97CYxEQ Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 24, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The work comes as 12 properties on Sportsmens Bowls Road remain under a mandatory evacuation order due to flooding.

Meanwhile, a public information session about flooding in the Park Rill Creek Watershed, including the Oliver and Willowbrook areas, is planned for Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Local government official warns of potential ‘catastrophic failure’ of culvert system in rural Oliver

A statement from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said “residents can expect to receive updates on the flooding, information on the protection plan for Park Rill Creek watershed [and] information on the different support agencies, such as Emergency Social Services (ESS) and Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA).”

The meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Oliver Community Centre, which is located at 6359 Park Drive in Oliver.

– with files from Shelby Thom