Sportsmens Bowl
April 22, 2018 7:24 pm

Inflatable dams at Sportsmens Bowl to heed flood waters

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Sportsmens Bowl Road north of Oliver, B.C. on April 22, 2018.

Shelby Thom/Global News
A A

Sportsmens Bowl Road was a flurry of activity Sunday morning as the province brought in inflatable dams known as “tiger dams” and heavy equipment to combat flooding in the area north of Oliver.

Twelve properties in the area remain under an evacuation order due to the high volumes of water pouring into the Park Rill Creek basin and erosion of the only access road to several homes.

READ MORE: Local government official warns of potential ‘catastrophic failure’ of culvert system in rural Oliver

The Oliver Fire Department assisted with the evacuation on Saturday morning.

“We did have to help some of the residents out because of the conditions of the road, the deterioration of the road, vehicles were not going to be able to get out of there,” fire department spokesperson Rob Graham said.

Twenty-three firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service personnel were on site sandbagging on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been reinforcing some existing walls, trying to continue with our flood control,” spokesperson Kayla Peachey said.

READ MORE: Flooding a concern in southern BC

Flooding in the south Okanagan is expected to worsen in the coming weeks as temperatures rise and higher-than-usual snowpacks begin to melt.

“Sportsmens bowl, like many other areas in the regional district, is experiencing the beginning of spring freshet, on top of going into the fall and winter with high levels of ground water saturation, said Zoe Kirk, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Operations Centre.

Narvir Gill lives, who lives near the epicentre of the floods, said she’s worried her young family will be forced to leave as well.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert remains in effect for Oliver-area residents

“It’s really scary because we live with my two kids. It’s really scary mostly at nighttime. We wake up and look outside, how’s the situation? You do not sleep properly.”

As the water keeps rising Gill fears Mother Nature will show no mercy as the great thaw begins.

The district said the spring runoff could be vigorous and may last well into June.

Officials are advising people who live in flood-prone areas to fortify their properties with sandbags and assess runoff drainage issues. Residents are also advised to have an emergency plan in place.

WATCH BELOW: Global Okanagan coverage of the 2018 floods 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire Service
Oliver Fire Department
oliver flooding
oliver floods
oliver high water
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Sportsmens Bowl
sportsmens bowl road flooding
sportsmens road flooding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News