Inflatable dams at Sportsmens Bowl to heed flood waters

Sportsmens Bowl Road was a flurry of activity Sunday morning as the province brought in inflatable dams known as “tiger dams” and heavy equipment to combat flooding in the area north of Oliver.

Twelve properties in the area remain under an evacuation order due to the high volumes of water pouring into the Park Rill Creek basin and erosion of the only access road to several homes.

The Oliver Fire Department assisted with the evacuation on Saturday morning.

Lots of activity at Sportsmens Bowl this morning. I saw bladder dams and heavy equipment being trucked in. Now BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site sandbagging. #OliverBC #okanaganfloods pic.twitter.com/Z32PxsIRKT Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 22, 2018

“We did have to help some of the residents out because of the conditions of the road, the deterioration of the road, vehicles were not going to be able to get out of there,” fire department spokesperson Rob Graham said.

Twenty-three firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service personnel were on site sandbagging on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been reinforcing some existing walls, trying to continue with our flood control,” spokesperson Kayla Peachey said.

Flooding in the south Okanagan is expected to worsen in the coming weeks as temperatures rise and higher-than-usual snowpacks begin to melt.

. @EmergMgtRDOS is warning property owners to prepare for the great thaw. Temperatures to reach mid to upper 20's in the #Okanagan this week. #okanaganfloods pic.twitter.com/UBNTechSi1 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 22, 2018

“Sportsmens bowl, like many other areas in the regional district, is experiencing the beginning of spring freshet, on top of going into the fall and winter with high levels of ground water saturation, said Zoe Kirk, with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Operations Centre.

Narvir Gill lives, who lives near the epicentre of the floods, said she’s worried her young family will be forced to leave as well.

“It’s really scary because we live with my two kids. It’s really scary mostly at nighttime. We wake up and look outside, how’s the situation? You do not sleep properly.”

As the water keeps rising Gill fears Mother Nature will show no mercy as the great thaw begins.

The district said the spring runoff could be vigorous and may last well into June.

Officials are advising people who live in flood-prone areas to fortify their properties with sandbags and assess runoff drainage issues. Residents are also advised to have an emergency plan in place.

