Canada
April 24, 2018 3:00 pm

Fire destroys RV camper north of Port Hope

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A fire destroyed a RV camper just north of Port Hope

A A

No one was injured after a fire destroyed an RV camper north of Port Hope on Tuesday.

Port Hope firefighters were called to the fire at a home on County Road 10 in the hamlet of Canton, a few kilometres north of Port Hope, at around noon.

READ MORE: Fire ravages Bonter Marine recreational vehicle dealership in Marmora

When crews arrived they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the camper, which was parked in a driveway.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but damage to the vehicle was extensive.

Deputy fire chief Reno Levesque ruled the fire as accidental in nature. No other details were provided.

A damage estimate was not available.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Camper Fire
canton
Fire
Port Hope
Port Hope Firefighters
RV Camper
RV Camper Fire
RV Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News