Fire destroys RV camper north of Port Hope

No one was injured after a fire destroyed an RV camper north of Port Hope on Tuesday.
Port Hope firefighters were called to the fire at a home on County Road 10 in the hamlet of Canton, a few kilometres north of Port Hope, at around noon.
When crews arrived they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the camper, which was parked in a driveway.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but damage to the vehicle was extensive.
Deputy fire chief Reno Levesque ruled the fire as accidental in nature. No other details were provided.
A damage estimate was not available.
