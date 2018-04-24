Fire destroys RV camper north of Port Hope

No one was injured after a fire destroyed an RV camper north of Port Hope on Tuesday.

Port Hope firefighters were called to the fire at a home on County Road 10 in the hamlet of Canton, a few kilometres north of Port Hope, at around noon.

When crews arrived they discovered heavy smoke billowing from the camper, which was parked in a driveway.

Port Hope FD responded to a camper fire on County Road 10 north of Canton. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly but there was heavy damage to the camper. pic.twitter.com/YeS6V6aJJI — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) April 24, 2018

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but damage to the vehicle was extensive.

Deputy fire chief Reno Levesque ruled the fire as accidental in nature. No other details were provided.

A damage estimate was not available.