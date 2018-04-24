Fire ravages Bonter Marine recreational vehicle dealership in Marmora

An early morning fire has destroyed a longtime recreational vehicle dealership in Marmora.

Crews responded to the blaze at Bonter Marine Inc. on Highway 7 just west of the village. OPP tweeted the highway was closed due to downed hydro lines near Marble Point Road.

Fire crews from Marmora and Lake Township, along with nearby Havelock and Stirling-Rawdon battled the blazed.

On its website, the company says it’s Canada’s oldest Polaris dealer, offering snowmobiles, ATVs and more since 1930. The longtime family business was sold last fall.

Crews focused on the fire in the chimney area of the building.

No one was injured, Marmora and Lake firefighters tell CHEX News.

Damage is estimated at $3 million to $5 million.

The Official of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to help investigate the cause of the fire.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy7 near Marble Point Rd #Marmora – Hwy CLOSED due to downed hydro wires. Reopening time unknown ^jp — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) April 24, 2018

OPP reopened one lane of the highway around 9:15 a.m. The other lane reopened around 12:15 p.m.

More to come.