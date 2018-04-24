Canada
April 24, 2018 9:35 am
Updated: April 24, 2018 2:01 pm

Fire ravages Bonter Marine recreational vehicle dealership in Marmora

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An early morning fire ripped through Bonter Marine in Mamora. (Joel Ducker video)

An early morning fire has destroyed a longtime recreational vehicle dealership in Marmora.

Crews responded to the blaze at Bonter Marine Inc. on Highway 7 just west of the village. OPP tweeted the highway was closed due to downed hydro lines near Marble Point Road.

A fireball from Bonter Marine on Highway 7 in Marmora. (Corey Beach photo)

Corey Beach/Special to CHEX News

Fire crews from Marmora and Lake Township, along with nearby Havelock and Stirling-Rawdon battled the blazed.

On its website, the company says it’s Canada’s oldest Polaris dealer, offering snowmobiles, ATVs and more since 1930. The longtime family business was sold last fall.

A section of Highway 7 in Marmora is closed following a fire at Bonter Marine, a recreational vehicle dealership. (Cindy Maxwell photo)

Cindy Maxwell, Special to CHEX News

 

Crews focused on the fire in the chimney area of the building.

No one was injured, Marmora and Lake firefighters tell CHEX News.

The aftermath of Tuesday’s fire at Bonter Marine. (Dan Nyznik/CHEX News)

Dan Nyznik/CHEX News

Damage is estimated at $3 million to $5 million.

The Official of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to help investigate the cause of the fire.

OPP reopened one lane of the highway around 9:15 a.m. The other lane reopened around 12:15 p.m.

More to come.

