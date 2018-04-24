Hamilton’s ‘hacker for hire’ to be sentenced for Yahoo data breach

Hamilton’s so-called “hacker for hire” will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Karim Baratov pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the massive Yahoo data breach in 2014 that compromised more than 500 million user accounts.

The 23-year-old was arrested over a year ago at his home in Ancaster for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes, and was extradited to the U.S. where he faces a maximum sentence of over 20 years in prison.

According to The Washington Times, the Department of Justice has asked a San Francisco federal court judge to impose a nearly eight-year prison term, including three years of supervision after his release.

The CBC is reporting that prosecutors also want Baratov fined to cover “any and all of his assets.”

Defence attorneys have requested a sentence of 45 months.

Baratov will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco.