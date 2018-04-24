Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Ross Memorial Hospital exploring integration opportunities

Hospitals in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes will be examining further areas of possible integration.

Late last month, the Board of Directors of the Central East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) passed a motion directing the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and Ross Memorial Hospital (RMH) in Lindsay to explore integration opportunities and develop a joint directional plan.

They’ve been requested to review the delivery of clinical and front-line services, back-office functions, leadership and governance.

“Under current provincial legislation, both the Central East LHIN and the hospitals within it have a legal duty to identify and explore opportunities for integration of the services we provide for patients,” the hospitals released in a joint statement.

The hospitals have a long history of joint care for patients, including partnerships in diagnostic imaging, dialysis services, laboratory medicine, mental health and addictions services, obstetrics, pediatrics, ophthalmology and orthopedic surgery.

The hospitals recently created a shared vice president/chief financial officer to provide financial leadership for both organizations. Kate Farnell was named to that role.

A joint directional plan will be submitted to the Central East LHIN on or before June 28 for review.

“These two organizations have a strong history of collaboration and focusing on the needs of their patients,” said LHIN chairperson Louis O’Brien. “We would encourage local residents, patients, caregivers, hospital staff and other partners to provide their feedback to the hospitals during this process.”

Both hospital board chairpersons say they aim to build upon the existing partnerships and collaborations.

“I look forward to continuing to work together with the leadership and Board at RMH over the coming weeks and months as we explore opportunities to strengthen our overall position and ensure we can continue to provide and sustain excellent patient care into the future,” stated PRHC board chair Adair Ireland.

Added Val Harris, RMH board chairperson: “As we enter these discussions, we’re doing so with a commitment to maintain and enhance services at each site. It is our responsibility to ensure both hospitals are positioned to continue delivering excellent, sustainable care for the people of our communities and region going forward.”

The joint directional plan will include “extensive consultations” with internal, external and regional stakeholders.

“Due diligence and stakeholder consultation will be paramount to this process since no decisions related to this integration opportunity have been made at this time,” the hospitals stated.

“Delivering the highest standard of health care is a shared goal for PRHC and RMH. This commitment requires ongoing consideration of the changing needs of the region’s population, evolving quality and safety goals, developing and delivering new services, and the sustainability of existing services.”

Public input can also be provided on both PRHC’s website and RMH’s website.