Province provides nearly $7M to tackle wait times at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

The province is spending an additional $6.67 million to address wait times at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal made the announcement on Monday, saying the funding will provide better access to care, reduce wait times and address capacity issues.

“This funding will ensure that the nurses and doctors our community rely on for care have the resources they need to deliver it,” Leal said. “And that patients and their families get the care they need, when and where they need. It will also give PRHC the ability to invest in the things that they see will most benefit our community.”

Happy to announce our government is investing over $6.6M in funding @PRHC1, to decrease wait times and improve the patient experience. #ptbo #onpoli pic.twitter.com/qltga8gSlX — Jeff Leal (@JeffLeal_MPP) March 26, 2018

This is about patients and families. Pleased to hear the Ontario gov is investing another $6.6M in @PRHC1 to decrease wait times and improve services for patients. @JeffLeal_MPP pic.twitter.com/NVRBg8XNbb Story continues below — Daryl Bennett (@MayorBennett) March 26, 2018

The funding is part of the province’s additional $882 million in funding for hospitals for 2018-2019.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, president and CEO of PRHC, says the additional funding comes at a crucial time, when hospital resources are in greater demand than ever before.

Deborah Hammons, CEO of the Central East Local Health Integration Network, says the funding will further strengthen PRHC as an acute care leader for Peterborough city and county.

The province says the funding will help expand essential services, such as cardiac care, critical care, medical imaging, chemotherapy, stroke treatment and knee and hip replacements.

“We are committed to making sure hospitals have the resources and supports they need to meet the needs of growing and aging communities,” stated Dr. Helena Jaczek, Minister of Health and Long-term Care. “With this historic investment, publicly funded hospitals can increase capacity, decrease wait times and improve access to care for families across Ontario.”