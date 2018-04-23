Mother of Surrey teen stabbed and killed makes tearful plea 7 years after his death

A tearful Surrey mother is pleading for information in the stabbing death of her 19-year-old son seven years ago.

Devon Allaire-Bell was playing soccer with his friend at Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton on Easter Sunday when he was attacked by five men.

Parents of Devon Allaire-Bell tearful as they plead for information in the stabbing death of their 19 yr old son seven years ago on Easter Sunday near Frank Hurt school #SurreyBC @CKNW @GlobalBC @SurreyMayor pic.twitter.com/fyFswrvVK5 — Janet Brown (@JanetBrown980) April 23, 2018

“I plead with you for help,” his mother Cynthia told reporters. “Help to find justice for Devon and that this never happens to another.”

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they have identified some of the suspects, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

READ MORE: New memorial in Surrey park honours slain teen

“It is terrifying to know they’re still walking the streets, please help to bring these cowards to justice,” said Cynthia.

She said someone, somewhere, has to know something about her son’s death.