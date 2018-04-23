Crime
April 23, 2018 5:56 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 6:00 pm

Mother of Surrey teen stabbed and killed makes tearful plea 7 years after his death

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

Devon Allaire-Bell was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday 2011.

Courtesy of IHIT
A tearful Surrey mother is pleading for information in the stabbing death of her 19-year-old son seven years ago.

Devon Allaire-Bell was playing soccer with his friend at Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton on Easter Sunday when he was attacked by five men.

“I plead with you for help,” his mother Cynthia told reporters. “Help to find justice for Devon and that this never happens to another.”

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they have identified some of the suspects, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It is terrifying to know they’re still walking the streets, please help to bring these cowards to justice,” said Cynthia.

She said someone, somewhere, has to know something about her son’s death.

IHIT is asking for the public’s help identifying these men.

Courtesy of IHIT

