Jemseg community looks to form ‘neighbourhood watch’ group following rash of break-ins in N.B.

In the last two months, there’s been at least three break-ins in Jemseg, N.B., a small community near Oromocto.

The rash of break-ins has left many area residents on edge, calling for more police presence and the implementation of some kind of neighbourhood watch group.

“It’s the talk of the town when it does happen,” explains Erin Turner, who operates Turner’s One Stop.

Turner’s One Stop has been broken into at least five times since the beginning of the year.

READ MORE: New Brunswick good Samaritan returns stolen generator

The family-owned business has been forced to install bars on the windows and closed-circuit cameras. During the most recent break-in, thieves tried to steal an ATM machine.

The crime led to the store getting rid of the ATM machine, afraid that it was simply attracting the wrong crowd. “They do a lot of damages and that does cost, new windows, new doors, new bars like that can be anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000,” said Turner.

Last week, thieves tried to break into a vegetable stand on Route 715 and earlier this month, a home was ransacked and trashed. It’s left the small community on edge.

“When someone comes in your driveway and you don’t recognize the vehicle, it is like, ‘Are you being set up, you know, is someone scoping out your property?'” said area resident Joy Bogart-Molina.

The crimes have led to more people locking doors and securing valuables — an infrequent practice in rural New Brunswick.

Area residents say they’re willing to take matters into their own hands. They’d like to start a neighbourhood watch program.

WATCH: RCMP investigating string of copper thefts in Moncton

The idea behind it would be rather simple: If you notice something out of the ordinary, simply tell someone.

“We need to be able to have a little bit of support, a little bit of guidance, directions perhaps from the RCMP to give us some tips and pointers on how we can enhance that kind of vigilance,” says Bryan Doyle, the man behind the idea.

The Oromocto RCMP say it’s willing to help community members enact a neighbourhood watch group and say they investigate all break-ins to the best of their abilities.