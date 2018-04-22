‘Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny’ race commemorates 1980 Port Hope flood

In April 1980, the Ganaraska River overflowed its banks and heavily damaged parts of downtown Port Hope. Every year since then, teams of outdoor enthusiasts, boaters and divers hop into a kayak or cobble up a “crazy craft” and take to the river to show it who’s boss.

“I think it’s a chance to get on the water, but it’s also, as we call it, that rite of spring – in our community and the Northumberland region it really is the mark of ‘spring is here,'” says Float Your Fanny co-chair Barrileigh Price.

With Earth Week coming up, with its emphasis on re-use and recycling, many of the crazy crafts show an inventive use of materials, such as water barrels, plastic foam and inner tubes – not to mention a touching faith in duct tape.

“In this boat, we have 36 individual jugs, plus we’ve got three airbags, so if any particular system blows, we’ve got lots of redundancy to keep us afloat,” says Mark Duke, captain of HMS McDuke.

The Ganaraska is an important spawning site for Steelhead trout and Atlantic salmon. There has been concern expressed on social media this spring that the race could have an impact on the fish population.

“We are in communication with the MNRF (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry), the GRCA (Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority) and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and we were advised we will not affect the fish spawning population,” says Barrileigh Price.

A total of 347 participants took part in Saturday’s race, floating 54 canoes and kayaks, and 347 crazy craft down the Ganny.