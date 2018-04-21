Get your pet on a movie set: Manitoba dogs take acting lessons

Do you think your dog should be a movie star?

For the past year, the Manitoba Animal Actors have been putting on classes to get your pet ready for the set.

“There’s really a lack of trained animals in Manitoba,” dog trainer Melanie Kreker said. “Now we have these classes and we have so many students we can put up for film roles.”

On Saturday the four legged stars were training and preparing their tricks. For dog owner Joanne Knowles, the classes burn energy for her dog, but they also give him a chance to get on the big screen.

“It’d be nice if something happened and he got his big break, but it’s really good for his brain. He really enjoys it so I like coming.”

With bigger movies like A Dog’s Purpose being filmed in Manitoba, the dog trainers behind the acting class said there’s been an increased demand for trained dogs.

“They love dogs with personality and expression. So if your dog can do a really cool fun trick that’s individual, they look for that in dogs, they want to be wowed by the dog,” trainer Jillian Fadun said.

And if you think your pet would be perfect for a movie, directors are looking for the full puppy package.

“[They want] really outgoing animals, animals that love people, animals that love other dogs,” Fadun said. “They can’t spook easy, because there’s a lot of cameras around, there’s a lot of people around and they have to be able to work through that.”

Pat Burroughs’s dog was an extra on A Dog’s Purpose, which was enough to get her interested in pursing his acting career.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It gave me a whole new outlook on how they do movies because we were there for a little field scene and it took 12 hours of filming so I have a whole new respect for how they do movies.”

The group is offering more acting classes this spring and summer in Lockport and Winnipeg.