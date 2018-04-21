Sports
April 21, 2018 7:47 pm
Updated: April 21, 2018 7:50 pm

Over 100 athletes compete in Judo Saskatchewan Provincial Championships

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Over 100 athletes filled the gym at Bethlehem Catholic High School to take part in the final provincial judo competition of the season.

Angie Mellen / Global News
Athletes from across Saskatchewan were in Saskatoon on Saturday for the Judo Saskatchewan Provincial Championships.

Over 100 athletes filled the gym at Bethlehem Catholic High School to take part in the final provincial competition of the season.

“It’s really good to have this many people out, because right now we’re at the end of the year so to still have this many people going, it’s good for the older athletes that are getting ready for nationals and it’s good for the younger athletes to see the older athletes,” Judo Saskatchewan high performance coach Amy Cotton said.

“I’ve been in Judo my whole life so it’s good to see that a lot of other people are enjoying it in a province where there’s not a lot of people normally. It’s getting better and better and I’m always happy to see that,” said Jackson Karaim, who competed in the U21, -66 kilogram category.

The competitors ranged in age from under 10 years old to the senior levels, in weight classes from -32 kg to +100 kg.

During the May long weekend, a previously-selected provincial team will be in Calgary to compete for the national title.

