High School Huddle: crowning wrestling and curling provincial champions

This edition of High School Huddle covers the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSSA) wrestling and curling provincial championships.

In wrestling gold medal matches, 54 athletes competed in 27 different weight classes.

On the girl’s side there were 11 bouts.

Gold medallists from Saskatoon high schools include:

Bella Brown from Centennial Collegiate in the 44 kg weight class;

Saige Evertman from St. Joseph High School in the 64 kg weight class; and

Danaye Holynski from Tommy Douglas Collegiate in the 80 kg weight class.

This was Evertman’s second provincial title in as many years.

“I was a little bit, not nervous, but I was respectful to her ability because we kind of went back and forth over the years so I was just ready to wrestle a good match with her,” Evertman said.

“I was just really excited to win after all four years of training really hard it was really nice to end the season with a win.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon sports

On the boy’s side there were 16 matches.

Gold medallists from Saskatoon high schools include:

Logan Bohle from Aden Bowman Collegiate in the 47 kg weight class;

Daymen Reid from Holy Cross High School in the 50 kg weight class;

Brett McGunigal from Holy Cross High School in the 53 kg weight class;

Aidan Akhtar from Centennial Collegiate in the 59 kg weight class;

Maxwell Meekins from Holy Cross High School in the 62 kg weight class;

Mason Nikbakht from Walter Murray Collegiate in the 77 kg weight class; and

George Ren from Centennial Collegiate in the 115 kg weight class.



Story continues below Related High School Huddle: crowning curling champions



High School Huddle: basketball action heats up in Saskatoon

“It was a great guy I went against, he was a strong guy, but it just ended up being my winning,” said Nikbakht, who won his third provincial championship.

“It was a great way to end the season, it was an honour.”

High school curling also wrapped up this weekend.

The boys final took place in Rosetown and Saskatoon’s St. Joseph High School beat out the hometown team 5-4 to win the gold.

For the girls final in Ituna, North Valley High School from Lemberg was pitted against Maple Creek and won 10-2.

In the mixed finals in Spiritwood, Regina’s LeBoldus won 3-1 over Spiritwood.

Watch Global News at 10 on Tuesdays for another installment of High School Huddle