High School Huddle: basketball action heats up in Saskatoon

This edition of High School Huddle covers the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) basketball action happening around the city.

In the premiere divisions, there are 10 boys’ teams and eight girls’ squads.

The senior girls on the Walter Murray Marauders were trying to avenge a close game they lost against the Centennial Chargers. However, the Chargers would go on to win it 59-46.

In senior boys’ action, the Aden Bowman Bears looked to snap a four-game skid against the unbeaten Evan Hardy Souls. The Bears held off the Souls for a final score of 76-69.

Lastly, the Bishop J. Mahoney Saints and St. Joseph Guardians collided in a battle of two teams with only one loss between them. The Guardians remained in first place with a 63-46 victory.

The regular SSSAD basketball season concludes on March 6.

