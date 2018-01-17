High School Huddle: BRIT sights and sounds

The 50th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) has come and gone, but our latest edition of High School Huddle covers the sights and sounds of the court.

Twelve high school basketball teams took part in the action from Jan. 11 to 13 in Saskatoon.

The final was played on Jan. 13 between the Handsworth Royals, of B.C., and Manitoba’s Garden City Gophers. Handsworth won 53-32 to capture their fourth title in as many BRIT appearances.

“They get more special as they go. I’m sure the ones prior were great, but this one, to come four times and win it four times, is just an awesome, awesome thing,” Handsworth head coach Cameron Mowat said.

