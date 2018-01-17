Sports
January 17, 2018 12:17 pm
Updated: January 17, 2018 12:26 pm

High School Huddle: BRIT sights and sounds

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This edition of High School Huddle covers the sights and sounds of the 50th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) in Saskatoon. Ryan Flaherty has more.

The 50th Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) has come and gone, but our latest edition of High School Huddle covers the sights and sounds of the court.

Twelve high school basketball teams took part in the action from Jan. 11 to 13 in Saskatoon.

The final was played on Jan. 13 between the Handsworth Royals, of B.C., and Manitoba’s Garden City Gophers. Handsworth won 53-32 to capture their fourth title in as many BRIT appearances.

“They get more special as they go. I’m sure the ones prior were great, but this one, to come four times and win it four times, is just an awesome, awesome thing,” Handsworth head coach Cameron Mowat said.

Watch Global News at 10 every Tuesday for High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

