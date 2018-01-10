Sports
January 10, 2018 1:41 pm
Updated: January 10, 2018 1:45 pm

Saskatoon High School Huddle: BRIT qualifying

There’s a new wrinkle for Saskatoon high school basketball teams looking to compete at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT).

Local teams had to play their way into the tournament, which is marking its 50th year.

The 12-team tournament, one of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in Western Canada, gets underway Thursday afternoon.

Bedford Road is looking to win its first BRIT title since winning the inaugural tournament in 1968.

Watch above as Ryan Flaherty has highlights from local teams looking to play their way into BRIT in this week’s High School Huddle.

High School Huddle airs every Tuesday on Global News at 10.

