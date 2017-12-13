Sports
December 13, 2017 2:02 pm
Updated: December 13, 2017 2:05 pm

High School Huddle: basketball fills Saskatoon courts

WATCH ABOVE: This installment of High School Huddle looks at early-season basketball highlights from the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate. Ryan Flaherty has more.

This edition of High School Huddle has some video highlights from basketball action from the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD).

Girl’s teams and players in the boy’s championship division have already started their seasons.

There was a tight match-up between the Saskatoon Christian School (SCS) Cougars and the École Canadienne-Française Patriotes this week in the boy’s championship division.

Global News also caught some of the action from the SCS girl’s team when they hosted the Mount Royal Mustangs.

A junior girl’s squad, the E.D. Feehan Trojans, are playing exhibition games against senior teams. In this installment, they test their skills against the Bedford Road Redhawks.

The boy’s premiere division tips-off next week.

Be sure to watch Global News at 10 every Tuesday for another edition of High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

