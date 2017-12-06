Saskatoon High School Huddle: 2017 Bowlt Classic basketball tournament

The ninth annual Bowlt Classic in Saskatoon is highlighted in the latest installment of High School Huddle.

The 32-team basketball tournament was held last week on courts at Aden Bowman Collegiate, Bethlehem Catholic High School, Evan Hardy Collegiate and Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

“We’ve had two hours of basketball every day since the first tryout so it’s really good to come out here and put everything we’ve learned into action,” Holy Cross Crusaders player Benjamin Carlson said.

“It’s just really an honour and fun to be out here with all my teammates and just happy to represent our school and our city.”

“Well it’s cool ’cause it’s at like four different schools and we’ve never won it before,” Centennial Chargers player Courtney Primeau said.

The girls’ gold final concluded on Dec. 2 with the Aden Bowman Bears defeating the Prince Albert Carlton Crusaders 68-65.

The Marion Graham Falcons defended their 2016 title with an 88-69 victory over the Regina Campbell Tartans in the boys’ gold final.

After a brief break in the schedule, Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) sports will be back in full swing for winter. Be sure to watch Global News at 10 every Tuesday for another edition of High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

