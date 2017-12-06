Sports
December 6, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: December 6, 2017 1:48 pm

Saskatoon High School Huddle: 2017 Bowlt Classic basketball tournament

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This edition of High School Huddle looks at the 2017 Bowlt Classic basketball tournament held in Saskatoon. Ryan Flaherty has more.

A A

The ninth annual Bowlt Classic in Saskatoon is highlighted in the latest installment of High School Huddle.

The 32-team basketball tournament was held last week on courts at Aden Bowman Collegiate, Bethlehem Catholic High School, Evan Hardy Collegiate and Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Sports


Story continues below

“We’ve had two hours of basketball every day since the first tryout so it’s really good to come out here and put everything we’ve learned into action,” Holy Cross Crusaders player Benjamin Carlson said.

“It’s just really an honour and fun to be out here with all my teammates and just happy to represent our school and our city.”

“Well it’s cool ’cause it’s at like four different schools and we’ve never won it before,” Centennial Chargers player Courtney Primeau said.

READ MORE: All-female officiating crew makes Saskatchewan hockey history

The girls’ gold final concluded on Dec. 2 with the Aden Bowman Bears defeating the Prince Albert Carlton Crusaders 68-65.

The Marion Graham Falcons defended their 2016 title with an 88-69 victory over the Regina Campbell Tartans in the boys’ gold final.

After a brief break in the schedule, Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) sports will be back in full swing for winter. Be sure to watch Global News at 10 every Tuesday for another edition of High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

WATCH BELOW: Previous editions of Saskatoon High School Huddle

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aden Bowman Bears
Basketball
basketball tournament
Bowlt Classic
Bowlt Classic Basketball Tournament
High School Basketball
High School Huddle
High School Sports
Marion Graham Falcons
Prince Albert Carlton Crusaders
Regina Campbell Tartans
Saskatoon High School Huddle
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News