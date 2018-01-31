Sports
January 31, 2018
Updated: January 31, 2018 5:22 pm

High School Huddle: curling champions crowned

By Sports Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: This edition of High School Huddle covers the city championships for curling in Saskatoon.

In Saskatoon, high school curlers compete in “A” and “B” leagues featuring separate divisions for girls, boys and mixed teams.

The “B” league is geared towards players with less experience and plays a shorter schedule, with hardware being handed out in January.

This season’s playoffs saw the top four teams in each division compete in a round robin format and upon conclusion the team with the best record was crowned city champions.

Ryan Flaherty has highlights from the final day of round robin play in this edition of the High School Huddle.

